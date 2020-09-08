Meghan and Harry hand back €2.6m for renovations of luxury cottage

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have paid back £2.4m (€2.6m) of public money for the renovations to their luxury cottage in Britain.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, has now paid the money from the couple's private income to the UK's Sovereign Grant fund, which pays for the monarchy.

The sum, used to convert the cottage outside London into a family home for the Sussexes, has been a particular bone of contention, with critics calling for it to be returned to the British taxpayer now that Prince Harry and Meghan have left royal duties behind for "financial independence" in America.

They will keep the cottage as their UK family home.

The couple were last week revealed to have signed a Netflix production deal, estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

They have already bought €12m home in Santa Barbara with an €8m mortgage.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said last night: "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex.

"This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage."

The payment is a further step in battling what the Sussexes see as unjustified "public interest" in their new lives from the British media.

Until now, they were paying back the £2.4m sum at £18,000 (€20,000) a month - meaning it would have taken them 11 years to repay taxpayers - in a deal criticised by those who felt they could afford to do it sooner.

They are keeping Frogmore Cottage as their UK base, intending to make use of it throughout the year for working visits once the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic ease.

Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, is still owned by Queen Elizabeth, meaning the Sussexes are paying rent on it.

A source close to the Sussexes yesterday confirmed that they are no longer receiving financial support from the Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles had previously funded his younger son and daughter-in-law during their first year of "trial" separation from the working royal family.

Irish Independent