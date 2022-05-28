Meghan and Harry expected to ‘stick to the script’ during flying jubilee visit

Harry and Meghan are expected to avoid ‘surprise’ events that may overshadow the queen's celebrations. Photo: Yui Mok

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signalled they will stick to the script during their flying visit to Britain for the Platinum Jubilee, avoiding “surprise” private events that might overshadow Queen Elizabeth’s celebration.

Harry and Meghan, who are bringing both of their young children to the UK for the first time, will attend several official public engagements in London alongside members of the royal family over the bank holiday weekend.

They will include the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, with reports they will also be at Trooping the Colour a day earlier, though they will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside senior members of the working royal family.

Many of the royal family’s younger members will attend Saturday’s Platinum Party at the palace, which will star Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, and Duran Duran.

It will also include performances from musicals including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, a show the ­couple have seen in person.

Those organising jubilee celebrations have privately expressed frustration over a lack of clarity about where the pair will be appearing and when.

They fear the novelty of having the couple back in Britain will overshadow the queen’s celebration.

Their habit of making “surprise” unpublicised appearances, most recently from Ms Markle at the memorial to murdered primary school children in Uvalde, Texas, has led to concerns of a “circus” following their every move during the visit.

It is understood Harry and Meghan intend to limit themselves to public engagements during the jubilee, spending time with family privately but not making unannounced ­visits elsewhere.

They are thought to have been in touch with palace officials only to discuss logistical arrangements for the weekend, with royal aides kept unaware of their wider plans.

Of the prospect of the couple only taking part in official engagements, one source said: “We’ll see.”

The couple retain patronages in a handful of UK charities, including Wellchild and Smartworks, with Meghan thought to have stayed in touch with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen at Grenfell Tower.

It is not clear whether the couple will be joined on the visit by a camera crew from Netflix, who would need to apply for official media accreditation to film the public jubilee events.

Meghan and Harry recently travelled to The Hague in the Netherlands with film crews to make a documentary about the Invictus Games.

The couple’s team have previously denied that a reality TV show is in the works, but this month Page Six, the US celebrity gossip website, reported that Netflix, with whom they have a deal, is now filming an “at home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style docu-series”.

Last time the couple came to Britain, they visited the queen at Windsor Castle.

Harry later discussed it with US TV host Hoda Kotb, telling her he is “trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her”.

He has since overcome alleged security issues to bring Archie (3) and Lilibet, who is nearly one, to Britain.

Lilibet, named for the queen’s childhood nickname, has not yet met her great-grandmother, and will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, in the middle of the jubilee weekend.

Harry caused serious consternation at the palace after appearing to call the queen’s safety into question, saying of his rare visit: “I’m just making sure she’s protected and has got the right people around her.”

