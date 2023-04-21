| 8°C Dublin

Close

Meet hero cat Willow who saved diabetic owner’s life

Amanda Jameson's cat Willow (James Speakman/PA) Expand

Close

Amanda Jameson's cat Willow (James Speakman/PA)

Amanda Jameson's cat Willow (James Speakman/PA)

Amanda Jameson's cat Willow (James Speakman/PA)

Max McLean

A cat whose actions saved her diabetic owner’s life is among 12 finalists at a cat awards ceremony.

The awards, run by Cats Protection – the UK’s largest feline welfare charity – will honour cats in four categories: Cat Colleagues, Family Fur-ever, Moggy Marvels and Social Star.

Most Watched

Privacy