| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Media watchdog writes to broadcasters over Nicola Bulley concerns

Ofcom has written to ITV and Sky after her family criticised the media.

Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks (Lancashire Police/PA) Expand

Close

Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks (Lancashire Police/PA)

Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks (Lancashire Police/PA)

Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks (Lancashire Police/PA)

By PA Reporters

Media watchdog Ofcom has said it is “extremely concerned” by comments from the family of Nicola Bulley and it has written to ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions”.

The body of the 45-year-old was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after she was last seen on January 27. On Monday her family questioned the role of the media during the investigation.

Most Watched

Privacy