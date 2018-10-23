'Take Me Out' host Paddy McGuinness and England cricket great Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff are to host the new series of 'Top Gear', the BBC has confirmed.

McGuinness and Flintoff to help 'bring back old days' on 'Top Gear'

The pair will replace current presenter Matt LeBlanc, who quit the show earlier this year. His co-hosts Chris Harris and Rory Reid will continue, though Reid will move to the spin-off show 'Extra Gear'.

McGuinness and Flintoff are expected to earn around £500,000 (€565,000) each for their initial two-year contract. They were signed, according to 'The Sun', after "a secret run-through at a test track near London".

McGuinness said: "To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting."

A BBC source told 'The Sun': "Paddy's one-liners and Fred's sense of adventure should bring back the old days of 'Top Gear'."

