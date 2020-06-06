McCanns encouraged by 270 calls after appeal

Madeleine McCann's parents are "encouraged" by the results of the latest appeal over their daughter's disappearance.

They welcomed the latest appeal in a statement, saying: "We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive."

Scotland Yard's Operation Grange received more than 270 calls and emails less than 24 hours after revealing details of a new suspect, known as Christian B, who is believed to have been in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when she went missing on May 3, 2007.

Clarence Mitchell, a spokesman for Madeleine's family, said her doctor parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, are "trying to maintain as normal a life as possible" and awaiting updates from police.

"270 calls and emails isn't a bad result, given it was 13 years ago," he said.

"They certainly will be encouraged to know the appeal is yielding results already and hopefully within that there will be crucial bits of information the police can act upon."

Operation Grange still considers the case a missing-person inquiry because there is no "definitive evidence whether Madeleine is alive or dead".

But German prosecutors have said they believe Madeleine is dead and are investigating the child sex predator on suspicion of her murder.

