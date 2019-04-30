McCann family rubbish 'amateur' age progression picture of Madeleine

MADELEINE McCann's parents have responded to a mock-up age progression picture of their missing daughter that appeared on social media.

The photo, which first appeared on Instagram, was labelled as a new photo on what the missing youngster may look like now.

Madeleine was three when she was last seen while on holiday with her parents Gerry and Kate in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

However, the McCann family have confirmed that the photo is a fake.

Scotland Yard commissioned the last official age progression of Madeleine McCann in 2012.

"We have received questions about a new age-progression image that was circulated on Instagram. This image was not commissioned by nor endorsed by Gerry and Kate or Operation Grange," a family spokesperson said.

"Below are links to our official social media accounts. Any other accounts sharing age-progression images are not from us or Operation Grange. If you have any questions, please email us at campaign@findmadeleine.com."

The family first released age progression pictures in 2009, and Scotland Yard commissioned the last one in 2012, showing what Madeleine would look like aged 9.

Operation Grange has cost an estimated £11.6 million so far.

A new Netflix documentary has shed new light on the high profile missing persons case.

Her family have previously spoken out about the series, titled 'The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann'.

