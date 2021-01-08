Mayor of London declares ‘major incident’ in the city’s hospitals as virus spread ‘out of control’

The Mayor of London has declared a “major incident” over the increase of Covid-19 cases in the British capital’s hospitals.

Sadiq Khan has today declared a ‘major incident’ due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the capital and the increase of Covid-19 cases in hospitals, which has left the NHS at risk of being overwhelmed

It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in London has exceeded 1,000 per 100,000.

Between 30 December and 6 January, the number of patients in London hospitals grew by 27 per cent (from 5,524 to 7,034) and the number on mechanical ventilation grew by 42 per cent (from 640 to 908).

“The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control,” said The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

“The number of cases in London has increased rapidly with more than a third more patients being treated in our hospitals now compared to the peak of the pandemic last April.

He said that unless “immediate action” is taken now, the NHS could be overwhelmed.

“We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die,” he said.

“Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices and I am today imploring them to please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. Stay at home to protect yourself, your family, friends and other Londoners and to protect our NHS.”

The 7,034 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 represents a 35 per cent increase compared to the peak of the pandemic in April.

A major incident is defined as being “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”.

