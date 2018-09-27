May accuses Russia of 'desperate fabrication' over novichok nerve agent attack

Theresa May yesterday accused Russia of "desperate fabrication" over the Skripal assassination attempt as she addressed world leaders in New York.

Britain has set out detailed evidence about the prime suspects in the nerve agent attack while Russia has only sought to "obfuscate", the UK prime minister said.

Mrs May told the United Nations Security Council: "We have taken appropriate action, with our allies, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our collective security.

"Russia has only sought to obfuscate through desperate fabrication."

The two men accused of the nerve gas attack in Salisbury, who used the false names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were identified by the UK as members of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence service.

Ordered by Vladimir Putin to appear on television, they made widely mocked claims that they only made the trip in early March to visit the "wonderful town" of Salisbury and its famous cathedral.

Mrs May called on Russia to rejoin the international consensus against the use of chemical weapons and said there should be no doubt of the international community's determination to take action if it did not.

She said: "We cannot let the framework be undermined today by those who reject the values and disregard the rules that have kept us safe.

"It will take collective engagement to reinforce it in the face of today's challenges. And in this, as has always been the case, the UK will play a leading role."

Mrs May also took a swipe at Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The PM praised the US president for the "leadership" he had shown over North Korea.

But she said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran had taken collective leadership.

She added: "The scale and nature of Iran's nuclear programme raised serious concerns. The JCPOA remains the best means of preventing Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

"And we are committed to preserving the JCPOA as long as Iran continues to abide by its obligations in full.

"To monitor Iran's compliance, we strongly support … using inspections and other monitoring provisions of the JCPOA to their full."

