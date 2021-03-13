Maxwell to sell house in effort to raise $10m for lawyers

Ghislaine Maxwell is selling her London home to raise funds to pay for her legal defence in America.

The British socialite has been in a New York jail since July after it was alleged she and Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, groomed and abused young girls between 1994 and 1997.

Ms Maxwell is now set to complete the sale of her Belgravia home on Kinnerton Street, where one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleges she was brought in 2001 and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

This is claimed to be where the infamous photograph of the Duke of York with his arm around the waist of Ms Giuffre was allegedly taken.

He has disputed the encounter, saying in his BBC Newsnight interview the photograph of him and Ms Giuffre might have been faked.

Brian Basham, Ms Maxwell’s spokesman, said she would be sad to sell the house as it held happy memories. Ms Maxwell has already set aside $7m for the costs of her legal team ahead of a trial set for July. The house sale will push that to more than $10m.

Mr Basham said: “Ghislaine will be sad to see the house sold. She is devastated by all this. She will have a lot of good memories. She will be terribly sad to sell the house. It was her refuge in London.”

He declined to name the buyer or the sale price of the property, a short walk from Hyde Park, but property records show homes in the area have sold for between pounds £2.6m and £8m in the past two years.

The development in Ms Maxwell’s legal defence came after her family insisted she was innocent of all charges, branding the US legal system “bizarre and cruel”.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]