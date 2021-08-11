| 16.1°C Dublin

Maxwell is prepared to give evidence to support ‘long-time friend’ Prince Andrew

Socialite is currently in jail awaiting trial in November

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Expand
Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts

Robert Mendick and Victoria Wood

Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to give evidence on behalf of Prince Andrew after he was sued for the sexual assault of a teenage girl 20 years ago.

Friends of Ms Maxwell said the socialite would support the Duke of York’s insistence that he had never had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Andrew, alleging that she was a victim of sex trafficking and had been abused by him on three separate occasions when she was only 17.

