Maxwell 'combative' during Epstein questioning, depositions reveal

Newly released transcripts show Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under questioning four years ago about his interactions with underage girls.

In the transcripts, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denied hiring anyone under the age of 18 for Epstein.

Manhattan US District judge Loretta A Preska had ordered the transcripts of seven hours of depositions of Maxwell be released by 9am yesterday.

"I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever," Maxwell said.

Ms Preska allowed the release of the transcripts after rejecting arguments from Maxwell's lawyers.

Her lawyers had claimed that the interviews for a defamation case, brought against Maxwell by an Epstein victim several years ago, would jeopardise a fair criminal trial for her next July.

Maxwell (58) has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she procured three underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She has pleaded not guilty.

The 2016 transcripts were among more than 2,000 pages of documents that began to be released last year after an appeals court began the unsealing of documents from the since-settled defamation case brought in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre. She said Maxwell recruited her at age 17 to be sexually abused from 1999 to 2002. Ms Giuffre has accused Epstein of arranging for her to have sexual encounters with numerous wealthy and influential men, including Prince Andrew.

He and the other men have denied her allegations.

In the transcripts, Maxwell repeatedly derided Ms Giuffre, saying: "She has lied repeatedly." She said she "never instructed Virginia to have sex with anybody, ever".

Asked if she trained Ms Giuffre to recruit other women to perform sexual massages, Maxwell said: "It's absurd and her entire story is one giant tissue of lies." Epstein was 66 when he killed himself in jail in Manhattan in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Irish Independent