Max Clifford obituary: Celebrity publicist turned convicted sex offender

Max Clifford spent thirty years as the celebrity publicist who was more famous than many of his clients before his fall from grace.

Max Clifford spent thirty years as the celebrity publicist who was more famous than many of his clients before his fall from grace.

Born Maxwell Frank Clifford in Kingston Upon Thames in Surrey on April 6 1943, he was the son of an electrician who was also a gambler and alcoholic.

Leaving school at 15 he spent a short time working for a department store before securing a job as an editorial assistant at the Eagle comic. From there he moved to a role as a journalist at the South London Press before landing a job at the PR department of EMI.

He later founded his own company promoting US names including Marlon Brando and Muhammad Ali in the UK press. When he fabricated the infamous story about singer Freddie Starr eating a hamster sandwich after a show in order to promote Starr's tour he became famous in his own right. The story prompted the infamous 'Freddie Starr ate my hamster' headline in The Sun.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Publicist Max Clifford (C) arrives at Southwark Crown Court on March 6, 2014 in London, England. Mr Clifford, a public relations expert, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of indecent assault. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Clifford sold countless kiss and tells to the press and managed to kill certain planned exposes on celebrities while feeding others to the press. In his biography Read All About It in 2005 he was described as the "image maker and image breaker of the 21st century". In 1989 he indirectly killed a story about brothel madam Pamella Bourdes by feeding information about one of her girls who was simultaneously seeing two newspaper editors, a Conservative minister and a billionaire arms dealer to the News of the World.

He also took down David Mellor, heritage minister in John Major's conservative government who resigned after Clifford sold a false story about allegations of an affair with actress Antonia de Sancha to the News of the World. He also handled all of Jade Goody's press following her cancer diagnosis and in the wake of her disastrous appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in which she became embroiled in a racism row after a clash with fellow housemate Shilpa Shetty.

Clifford represented Atomic Kitten's Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden when they were married.

During the height of his success Clifford was referred to in the media as 'PR guru Max Clifford'.

However, in December 2012 he was arrested as part of Operation Yewtree and charged with two offences of indecent assault which were followed, several months later, by nine more charges. One of those involved a girl who had been just 14 in 1996 when the assault was alleged to have occured. In May 2014 he was sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of eight charges of indecent assault against women and girls as young as 15 between 1977 and 1985.

Judge Anthony Leonard imposed a longer than expected sentence as Clifford had not apologised to his victims and openly 'laughed' during proceedings. "I find your behaviour to be quite extraordinary and a further indication that you show no remorse," he said.

Clifford always maintained his innocence and considered himself the target of a witch hunt after the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Online Editors