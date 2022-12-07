| 1.5°C Dublin

Matt Hancock quits politics after discovering ‘new world of possibilities’ following I’m A Celebrity stint

Sam Blewett, Dominic McGrath and Sam Russell

Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing as an MP at the next election after discovering a "whole new world of possibilities" following his I'm A Celebrity stint.

The former UK health secretary said he had been told he would get the Conservative whip back following his controversial and lucrative stay in the Australian jungle for the reality TV show.

