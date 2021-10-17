Matt Hancock out of UN job after just four days

Matt Hancock has lost his new job at the United Nations just four days after being appointed, following outrage from figures who condemned the “jaw-dropping” decision to appoint him as a special representative for Covid recovery in Africa.

The UN’s Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said his appointment was “not being taken forward,” after officials ignored a rule that prevented politicians being hired by the UN.

Mr Hancock was told by the UN it was forced to rescind the appointment because he is still a sitting MP. Last night he told The Sunday Telegraph: “I was honoured to be approached and appointed as special representative.

“The UN have written to me to explain that a technical UN rule has subsequently come to light which states that sitting members of parliament cannot also be UN special representatives.

“Since I am committed to continuing to serve as MP for West Suffolk, this means I cannot take up the position.”

Mr Hancock, who resigned as UK health secretary in June after he was pictured on CCTV kissing an aide, had said he was “honoured” to take up the role.

