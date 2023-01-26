| 5°C Dublin

Matt Hancock: man charged over alleged assault on politician and I’m A Celeb contestant on London Tube

Sam Blewett

A man has been charged with assaulting former British health secretary Matt Hancock on the London Underground.

Geza Tarjanyi (61) from Leyland in Lancashire, will appear in court next month, accused of common assault and two public order offences, British Transport Police (BTP) said on Thursday.

