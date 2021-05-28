Matt Hancock fights to rescue his career after former Boris aide Dominic Cummings savages him

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on his way to the House of Commons yesterday. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock condemned “unsubstantiated” attacks from Dominic Cummings as he fought to save his career over claims he lied to Boris Johnson about coronavirus plans.

Mr Hancock faced a day of questions from MPs and the media on whether he falsely told the British prime minister that patients would be tested before they were discharged from hospitals to care homes at the start of the pandemic.

Mr Hancock told MPs in the Commons the allegations levelled against him by Mr Cummings were “not true” and he later told a Downing Street press conference that the commitment he had given was to build the capacity to be able to test patients before discharge.

“I committed to getting the policy in place, but it took time to build the testing,” he said.

“We didn’t start with a big testing system in the UK and then we built that testing ­system.”

Pressed if he had told the prime minister and Mr Cummings in March 2020 that patients being discharged would all be tested, Mr Hancock said: “My recollection of events is that I committed to delivering that testing for people going from hospital into care homes when we could do it.”

Mr Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s right-hand man in No 10 Downing Street, accused Mr Hancock of repeatedly lying, being disastrously incompetent and claimed he should have been fired on multiple occasions during the course of the pandemic.

Forced to go to the Commons to respond to the claims, Mr Hancock said: “These unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true. I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.”

Mr Johnson, who was described as unfit for office by his former aide, said: “Some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.”

Mr Johnson denied Mr Cummings’s central charge that Government failings had resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Asked whether those deaths were due to his “action or inaction”, Mr Johnson said: “No, I don’t think so. Of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we have taken lightly.”

He insisted that “at every stage we have been governed by a determination to protect life” but said the situation in care homes had been “tragic”.

Apart from his damning assessment of Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings saved his fiercest criticism for Mr Hancock over failings around care homes policy, personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and his public pledge on a testing target that caused disruption in Whitehall.

During his seven-hour evidence session on Wednesday, Mr Cummings told MPs the prime minister had been told “categorically in March that people will be tested before they went back to care homes” from hospital by Mr Hancock – but this did not happen.

It was “complete nonsense” to claim the Government had put a shield around care homes, Mr Cummings claimed.

He said Mr Hancock should have been sacked on 15 to 20 occasions and Whitehall’s top mandarin at the time, Mark Sedwill, had “lost confidence in” the minister’s “honesty”.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the allegations made by Mr Cummings are either true – in which case Mr Hancock “potentially stands in breach of the ministerial code” and the principles of standards in public life – or they are false “and the prime minister brought a fantasist and a liar into the heart of Downing Street”.