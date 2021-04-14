Due to Covid restrictions, Prince Philip's funeral will be a private service for 30.

Preparations are underway for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip after he died aged 99 last week.

The funeral will feature servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF – alongside top military brass – this Saturday at Windsor Castle.

It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the family “continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances,” a royal official said.

Read More

When Prince Philip’s funeral take place?

The Duke of Edinburgh is to be honoured with a ceremonial royal funeral at St George’s Chapel on Saturday, April 17 at 3pm.

It will be a royal funeral like no other, with the Queen and her family wearing face masks and socially distancing as they gather to say their final farewell.

The Queen may have to sit alone during the service due to social distancing rules, the Telegraph has reported.

She is staying at Windsor with a reduced number of around 22 staff, in what has been dubbed HMS Bubble.

Will anyone who is not a part of the Royal family attend the funeral?

Due to Covid restrictions, Prince Philip's funeral will be a private service for 30.

The duke’s long-standing close aide, his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, will be one of the few, and possibly only, non-royals invited to attend the historic occasion inside St George’s Chapel.

As a member of HMS Bubble, he may be the only person eligible to sit with the Queen.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the funeral?

The Duke of Sussex will travel from the US to the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral, however the duchess will not be joining him, as she is pregnant and has been advised not to travel.

How can the public view the ceremony?

The British public have been asked not to assemble for the funeral and there will be no public element to it.

It is thought Philip’s funeral could attract one of the largest television audiences of the year in the UK.

The biggest TV audience so far saw 25.1 million people watch British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s televised address on January 4 announcing a new national lockdown, while 13.9 million viewers tuned in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey last month.

Broadcasters have yet to confirm their plans for Philip’s funeral, but the BBC and ITV are likely to devote several hours to the event, including the ceremony at 3pm.

Where will Prince Philip be buried?

The duke’s remains are lying in rest at Windsor Castle, from where he will be transported for the funeral service, in a special Land Rover he helped design.

He will be interred in the vaults of St George’s Chapel in Windsor in a lead-lined oak coffin made decades ago and identical to one that has also been made for Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen Mother, the Queen’s father, George XVI, and her sister Princess Maragaret already lie in the vaults.

Read More

PA Media