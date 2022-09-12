Marmalade sandwiches and Paddington bears banned as thousands of tributes pile up for Queen Elizabeth II

A toy Paddington bear and a marmalade sandwich are laid outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in remembrance of the late queen. PA

Mourners are being urged not to leave any more marmalade sandwiches, teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be taken.

Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

A sandwich with a note that says "A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma'am" a nod to Queen Elizabeth II's association with Paddington Bear, left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral in Scotland.

A marmalade sandwich lay among the floral tributes directly outside the gates of Balmoral on Sunday morning.

A marmalade sandwich lay among the floral tributes directly outside the gates of Balmoral on Sunday morning.

A message on the ziplock bag read: "A marmalade sandwich for your journey ma'am".

Marmalade sandwiches have featured among the flowers and cards left at various locations in tribute to the Queen since her death on Thursday.

A sketch featuring the monarch taking tea at Buckingham Palace with the much-loved children's character Paddington bear was filmed as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.

Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

The floral shrines at royal residences over the last few days have included tributes such as teddy bears, Corgi soft toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches in a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear.

The Royal Parks said cards and labels will be accepted, adding: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.

The Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire



“Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”

They added that it will not be possible to light candles in the parks and that lit candles will be extinguished.

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas from seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral.

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.