Markle's Wikipedia entry altered days before Harry relationship made public

The Wikipedia entry for Meghan Markle was altered days before her relationship with Prince Harry was made public to remove a television game show appearance and change her occupation from model to humanitarian.

A reference to her work as a model on the US version of 'Deal or No Deal' was scrubbed from Wikipedia late at night on October 9, 2016 - three weeks before it was disclosed she was dating the prince. In a separate edit 10 minutes later, her occupation was changed from "actress, fashion model and spokesmodel" to "actress, activist, humanitarian".

The edit, timed at 10.48pm, drastically altered her entry to include a new section under the heading "Humanitarian work" that included a visit to Rwanda for a water charity, her work with "the United Nations Women" and a visit to Afghanistan in 2014. It also added that she was "founder of The TIG", her lifestyle blog at the time.

Wikipedia is meticulous at charting changes to entries and the ones on October 9 were made by an anonymous user giving only an IP computer address 69.75.177.197.

The same user made a further, minor change three minutes later. An internet database search links the IP address to a public relations company in Los Angeles.

The 'Daily Telegraph' could find no evidence that the company ever represented Markle.

The actress's blossoming romance was finally made public at the end of October. A new biography, 'Finding Freedom', claims Meghan and Harry were aware their relationship was likely to become public after they first met in the summer and that she would become subject to intense scrutiny.

It is possible her friends chose to make edits to the Wikipedia entry, aware her life would suddenly be of huge public interest.

Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia, is the fifth most popular website in the English-speaking world and one of the first places people will have turned to when she came to public attention. Until the changes on October 9, the entry stated: "Markle made her debut late in the first season of Deal or No Deal on April 12, 2006. Aside from a single appearance holding case #12, Markle was the regular model carrying case #24. Markle quit the show in early 2007."

The reference vanished when the entry was edited and instead extra space was made for her "humanitarian work".

