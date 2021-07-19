Markle’s Netflix deal in pipeline prior to making royal departure

Meghan Markle was in discussions with Netflix about her animated television show in 2018, when she was still a working member of the British royal family, it has emerged.

The series, called Pearl, was announced last week as part of the duke and duchess’s deal with Netflix, which was signed in September last year.

It comes after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in their televised interview earlier this year that such multi-million dollar deals were “never the intention” but suggested their hand was forced when his family cut them off financially after they relocated abroad.

He said that during Covid, a friend had asked “what about streamers?” – such as Netflix – to which Markle interjected: “Yeah, we genuinely hadn’t thought about that before.”

But the animated series had been in the pipeline for several years, The Daily Telegraph has confirmed. The duchess had been in conversation with Netflix and was working on the project with David Furnish, Elton John’s husband, who is a close friend of the couple.

Furnish hinted that the series had been a long time in the making in his statement last week, when he said he was delighted they were “finally able to announce this exciting animated series”.

The series, which is still in development, will focus on the “heroic adventures” of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” the duchess (39) said in a statement.

Netflix said the series was created by the duchess, who will serve as an executive producer along with Furnish.

During their Winfrey interview, the Sussexes insisted the lucrative deals they have signed with both Netflix and Spotify were “never part of the plan”.

The couple’s team also insisted that any discussions with Netflix dating back to 2018 were exclusively about the Pearl project.

The series was originally just one of many “one-off creative advocacy projects” brought to Markle as a working royal.

They included the Together cookbook that raised funds for the victims of the Grenfell fire and Vogue’s September issue, which she edited in 2019.

It was revealed in April that the couple had also been discussing projects with another billion-dollar backed US streaming service before stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple had meetings with Quibi, a now-defunct rival to YouTube, from early 2019 until after they announced that they were moving abroad in January last year.

The discussions are understood to have led to tensions with palace staff fearful they would be accused of “cashing in” on their status, and because the couple were predominantly consulting the Markle’s US-based team.

An insider said: “There were well-developed proposals in place with Quibi from early 2019.”

A royal aide added: “A lot of it was orchestrated by Meghan’s people in America. It was a bit of a secret squirrel.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)