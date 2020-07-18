Family feud: Prince Harry with Meghan Markle, who says she gave financial contributions to her father Thomas Markle

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle laid bare her financial dealings with her estranged father in the latest round of court documents, as she blames the deterioration of their "very close relationship" on the tabloid media.

Ms Markle, in court papers filed by her lawyers, said she and Thomas Markle "had a very close father-daughter relationship throughout her childhood and remained close until he was targeted three years ago by intrusive UK tabloid media".

She is suing 'The Mail on Sunday' over publication of part of her handwritten letter to him, following the royal wedding he did not attend.

In paperwork submitted to the High Court, Ms Markle answers new questions about an "imputation" that she "failed to provide any or any real financial support for her father", which she has said is false.

It includes revelations previously included only in a private letter, claiming Mr Markle's medical bills were offset by the "significant payments" he received for media interviews, which "would appear to exceed and offset the excess medical cost of roughly $2,500". The disclosures are intended to counter claims that Ms Markle has not provided financial support for her father.

Instead, she said, she has offered "voluntary financial contributions" since she got a job, noting: "The claimant's father gave occasional financial support to the claimant, just as she provided reciprocal financial support to him once she began earning."

The details of the Markle family finances are the latest in an ongoing series of legal disclosures relating to the High Court case, which will rule on whether 'The Mail on Sunday' breached Ms Markle's privacy, copyright or data protection. The existence of the letter, given to the newspaper by Mr Markle, first came to public attention in US magazine 'People', after five friends of Ms Markle gave an interview intended to tell her side of the story.

Ms Markle claimed she knew nothing of the article ahead of publication.

In papers made public yesterday, she said she had confirmed three of her friends had taken part only afterwards via FaceTime conversations, a fourth in person, and the fifth during her baby shower.

A source close to the Sussexes said the paperwork was a response to a fourth request for further information from Associated Newspapers. In reply to questions about the financial support provided by Ms Markle to her father, lawyers said "the requests are gratuitous and a further violation and intrusion of privacy of both the claimant and her father".

They go on to expand on the father-daughter relationship, admitting it has "never been denied that the claimant's father supported her throughout her childhood and as a young adult" but claiming he did not "pay for all" her college fees.

Ms Markle is suing for undisclosed damages on the grounds of breach of privacy, copyright and data protection.

No date has yet been set for the full trial, which is expected to go ahead in 2021, with a hearing to decide costs and whether Ms Markle's "five friends" can be named first.

Associated Newspapers has wholly denied all claims against it, particularly the suggestion that the letter was edited in any meaningful way.

Telegraph.co.uk