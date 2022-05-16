Margaret Thatcher statue egged by protesters hours after its installation in her home town

A statue of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is lowered into place in her home town of Grantham, England. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

A statue of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher has been egged less than two hours after it was installed in her home town.

A protester threw eggs from behind a temporary fence surrounding the memorial, with a cry of “oi” heard after one hit part of the monument.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the in cident, but they did receive a report of criminal damage yesterday.

The statue was lowered into place in Grantham, about 50km east of Nottingham, amid previous threats of “egg throwing” and was booed by passing motorists.

In February 2019, a planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the £300,000 (€352,632) statue – which was originally intended for Parliament Square in Westminster.

Despite its unveiling being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the statue was erected on a three-metre-high granite plinth yesterday.

Reports originally presented to South Kesteven District Council showed the statue was moved to the area due to fears of a “motivated far-left movement... who may be committed to public activism”.

After a large-scale £100,000 (€113,000) unveiling ceremony was approved by the council in 2020, a Facebook group proposing an “egg-throwing contest” at the event attracted interest from 13,000 people.

Around 2,400 others visited the Facebook page to say they would go to the event including “egg throwing... and potentially graffiti art”.

A CCTV camera has been installed directly opposite the memorial to attempt to combat any threats of vandalism, the council said. Egg residue and a piece of shell could be seen on the statue’s lower half shortly after it was erected and police turned up at the scene within minutes.

Many visited the site yesterday after the memorial’s installation, with some taking selfies. One man arrived wearing a T-shirt displaying the words “coal not dole”.

Passing motorists loudly booed the monument, with one shouting “tear it down” and another saying, “This is no good for Grantham, is it?”

Before planning permission was given to the statue, the only marking of Mrs Thatcher in the town was a plaque on the street where she was born.