Man’s body found in undercarriage of flight from Gambia to UK

A man’s body has been found in the undercarriage of a Tui flight from Gambia to the UK.
Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on December 7.
A Gatwick spokesperson said: “This is terribly sad news and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”
Police are investigation what happened and will prepare a report for the coroner.
A statement from Sussex Police said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on December 7.
“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
A Tui spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an investigation with authorities is underway after a body was discovered on a Tui flight from Gambia to London Gatwick Airport on December 7. We would like to express our sincere condolences.”