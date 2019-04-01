A police manhunt is under way after a series of four stabbings in north London.

A police manhunt is under way after a series of four stabbings in north London.

Manhunt as police track attacker suspected of four stabbings

Scotland Yard officers are urgently trying to trace the single male suspect following four stabbings in the Edmonton area.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6ft 3in, of skinny build and wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Smillie said: "Police are treating the four stabbing related incidents as potentially linked.

"The four victims are all from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable. There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror related."

Police said there was a lot of police activity under way to catch the suspect.

"Extra resources have been called upon and are on the streets now," said Mr Smillie.

Irish Independent