Manchester police call off search for Moors murders victim Keith Bennett with no evidence of human remains found

Police have ended a search for Moors murders victim Keith Bennett at Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester, with no evidence to indicate human remains.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said afternoon forensic experts were being stood down.

The search concluded there was no evidence to indicate the presence of human remains, the force said.

Archaeologists began searching last week after author Russell Edwards said he believed he had located the grave of 12-year-old Keith, who was murdered by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964.

The Daily Mail said Mr Edwards believed he had found the youngster’s remains following “soil analysis”.

Mr Edwards is said to have commenced his own dig – close to where the other Moors murders victims were found – and uncovered a skull with teeth, which independent experts are reported to have concluded is human.

Detective chief inspector Cheryl Hughes said: “In response to the report made on Thursday, September 29, officers met with the member of the public who later provided us with samples and copies of the photographs he had taken.

“The items given to us by the member of the public have been examined by a forensic scientist and though this hasn’t yet indicated the presence of human remains, more analysis is required.

“The excavation and examination at the site is complete and, to reiterate, we have found no evidence that this is the burial location of Keith Bennett.”

Assistant chief constable Sarah Jackson said Keith’s family was “central” to any action taken in the case and GMP “remained committed” to finding answers for them.

She said: “We have always said that we would respond, in a timely and appropriate manner, to any credible information which may lead us towards finding Keith.”

Keith was last seen by his mother on the evening of June 16, 1964 after leaving home in Eston Street, Longsight, Manchester, on his way to his grandmother’s house nearby.

Brady and Hindley murdered five people, with three found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

The victims were Pauline Reade (16), who disappeared on her way to a disco on July 12, 1963; John Kilbride (12), who was snatched in November the same year; Lesley Ann Downey (10), who was lured away from a funfair on St Stephen’s Day 1964; and Edward Evans (17), who was killed with an axe in October 1965.