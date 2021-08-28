Manchester City’s Mendy in court over four rape charges

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was remanded in custody for two weeks yesterday after appearing before magistrates charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old was charged on Thursday and held in custody ahead of yesterday’s appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

Lawyers for the player applied for him to be released on bail, but a district judge remanded him in custody ahead of a Crown Court appearance on Friday, September 10.

The charges were relayed to the French defender by an interpreter, and he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Mr Mendy is charged with three counts of rape which allegedly took place at his Cheshire mansion on October 11 last year.

He was arrested in November in connection with the alleged offences and bailed.

Mr Mendy is further charged with sexually assaulting a woman at his home on January 2 when most of the country was in Tier 4 lockdown.

The final charge relates to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl, which prosecutors say took place last Monday, again at his home in Prestbury.

The footballer was also initially charged with breaking his bail conditions following his arrest last year but that charge was withdrawn in court.

His court appearance lasted less than an hour and no pleas were entered.

Prosecutor Debbie Byrne said: “There are three female victims who allege serious sexual offences.”

The court heard the alleged attack took place at the player’s home where the first complainant was a guest.

The left back was born in Paris and began his career in France with Le Havre before moving to Marseille and then Monaco.

He joined Manchester City in July 2017 on a five-year contract for a reported £52m (€61m) fee, a world record for a defender. He was also a member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Announcing his suspension from Manchester City, a spokesman said: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

Mr Mendy was at the centre of one of the first coronavirus scares in football, when in March 2020 a member of his family was taken ill at his home.

In 2019 he was reprimanded by his manager, Pep Guardiola, after he was spotted in a nightclub just hours before he was due to attend a training session. He was also fined last year for breaching lockdown rules by hosting a gathering at his home.

In 2018 he was banned from driving for a year after racking up 24 points on his licence.