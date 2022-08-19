Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy boasted he had sex with 10,000 women, rape trial is told

Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City footballer, boasted “I have had sex with 10,000 women” after raping a woman he had lured to his secure bedroom, a court has heard.

The French international (28) is alleged to have launched the attack after inviting a group of women he had just met to his mansion in Cheshire in October 2020.

He is on trial at Chester Crown Court, accused of eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault, relating to seven complainants. He denies the charges.

Recorded evidence from one of the complainants – accounting for three of the rape charges – was played to the jury yesterday.

The woman claimed she had not really been drinking while out at a bar because she had work the next day.

Jesse Lingard, then a Manchester United footballer, had also been at the bar in Manchester that night with a teammate, but was not with Mendy, the court heard.

The complainant’s friend, who was also not drinking, drove the group to Mendy’s mansion after a member of his entourage told the women there was a party happening.

On arrival, she went and sat next to Mendy’s “massive” heated pool and was confronted by the footballer when he saw she was using her phone, the court heard.

Mendy allegedly grabbed her phone and said he was going to check she had not taken any photos of his house because he could be fined £200,000 (€236,529) if the club saw any pictures.

He then darted upstairs while looking at her Snapchat images, which had “private” pictures.

The woman described reaching Mendy’s bedroom, which the jury previously heard was one of the “panic rooms” in the house.

He told the woman they were locked in the room and, despite her repeatedly stressing she did not want to have sex and needed to leave, said she could only go if she got undressed so he could look at her body, the court heard.

The woman said: “I was so scared, I was thinking, ‘How the f*** do I get out of this situation?’

“I don’t know who he is, where I am, I don’t know if he has a knife or a gun – I felt it was the lesser of two evils to get undressed, then he would let me go.”

She undressed down to her underwear and Mendy threw her phone on the bed. He then raped the woman twice and forced her to perform oral sex on him until she managed to wrestle herself free, the jury was told.

“He said, ‘You’re too shy’, and I said, ‘I’m not shy, I don’t want to have sex with you’,” she said.

“He said, ‘It’s fine, I have had sex with 10,000 women. It’s OK’.”

She later added that Mendy suggested it was a “privilege” to have sex with him, then said: “Don’t tell anyone and you can come here every night.”

The woman quickly dressed and left with her friends, around 40 minutes after they arrived.

She confided in friends and family about her alleged ordeal the following day, the court heard.

Under cross-examination by Eleanor Laws QC, the woman was asked about a message she sent to her best friend on the night of the alleged incident after telling her she was with footballers in a bar.

The message said: “If I’m ever going to get pregnant it’s going to be tonight.”

The woman told the court: “I was just having a joke with my best friend, that was it.”

The trial continues.

