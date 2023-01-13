| 9.4°C Dublin

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of sex attacks

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court.

Pat Hurst

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sex attacks on four women following a six-month trial, as prosecutors sought a retrial over two other allegations.

The Manchester City star, 28, sitting in the dock at Chester Crown Court, covered his face with both hands, gently rocking back and forth, as the jury foreman, delivering the verdicts in a hushed courtroom, repeated “not guilty” to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers.

