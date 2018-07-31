Manchester bomber who killed 22 people at Ariana Grande concert was evacuated from Libya by British navy

A wave of anti-refugee hate has been unleashed in the wake of news Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was evacuated from Libya by the British navy – despite the fact he was not a refugee.

Prominent right-wing figures have denounced EU member states for providing sanctuary to refugees, citing Abedi as an example of the risks inherent in allowing migrants from the Middle East and Africa into the UK.

Abedi – a British national who was born in Manchester – is understood to have been visiting the Libyan capital Tripoli with his younger brother when violence worsened in 2014, prompting the UK government to advise its citizens to leave the country.

HMS Enterprise was dispatched to evacuate Abedi and more than 200 other British citizens after fighting between rival militias forced Libya’s main international airport in Tripoli to shut.

Libya had become destabilised following a Nato bombing campaign spearheaded by Britain and France to protect civilians and oust Muammar Gaddafi, leading Barack Obama to criticise David Cameron personally for subsequently allowing the country to spiral into a chaotic “s*** show”.

Seven children were among the 22 victims killed when Abedi detonated a homemade suicide vest at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert in May 2017.

Abedi was being monitored by security services when he travelled to Libya, but his case was closed a month before he was evacuated.

The Anderson review into the Manchester attack found that the decision to close Abedi’s case as a “subject of interest” was sound, according to the information available at the time. It was assessed he was radicalised after leaving Libya in 2014.

The Daily Mail printed the story about Abedi’s evacuation on its front page with the headline: “Sickening act of betrayal”.

Former leader of Ukip Nigel Farage posted a photograph of the front page on Twitter, saying: “Europe is committing suicide.”

Leave.EU, one of two major groups that campaigned for Brexit, posted a composite picture on Twitter including images of Abedi, a snake and the HMS Enterprise with rescued migrants aboard.

Across the image is the message: “Rescued by the Royal Navy in Libya, Salman Abedi thanked Britain by bombing our kids.”

The group added in its Twitter post: “Salman Abedi, the sick Islamist who murdered British kids at a Manchester concert, was rescued from Libya by the navy."

Independent News Service