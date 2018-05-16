Man who impersonated doctor to sexually assault pregnant woman jailed

Gregory Boyle, 58, was imprisoned for six years and four months on Wednesday for the attack at Princess Royal University Hospital, Scotland Yard said.

Police said the victim's partner had worked at Boyle's home and had confided in him about a medical condition she was suffering while pregnant.

Boyle offered to give a second opinion and when the victim, a woman in her 20s, was admitted to hospital they took him up on the offer, the force added.