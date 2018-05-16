News Britain

Man who impersonated doctor to sexually assault pregnant woman jailed

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Gregory Boyle who has been jailed for six years and four months at Croydon Crown Court after he impersonated a doctor to sexually assault a pregnant woman at Princess Royal University Hospital. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man who impersonated a doctor to sexually assault a pregnant woman has been jailed, police have announced.

Gregory Boyle, 58, was imprisoned for six years and four months on Wednesday for the attack at Princess Royal University Hospital, Scotland Yard said.

Police said the victim's partner had worked at Boyle's home and had confided in him about a medical condition she was suffering while pregnant.

Boyle offered to give a second opinion and when the victim, a woman in her 20s, was admitted to hospital they took him up on the offer, the force added.

Officers said a nurse at the hospital in Farnborough, Kent, walked in and challenged the man, who had performed a sensitive examination, before calling the General Medical Council to learn he was not a doctor.

Boyle was arrested at the scene in September 2016 before admitting assault by penetration and sexual assault in a case at Croydon Crown Court, a force spokesman said.

The Metropolitan Police's Detective Constable Paul Hill said: "Boyle targeted a vulnerable, heavily-pregnant woman who was concerned for her health."

Press Association

