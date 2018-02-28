A former soldier who had a grudge against dog-walkers has been convicted of murdering a pensioner he had never met.

Man who had grudge against dog-walkers convicted of murdering pensioner he'd never met

Alexander Palmer attacked 83-year-old Peter Wrighton from behind with a knife before dragging his body under brambles on August 5 last year.

Mr Wrighton had been walking his two dogs, a mongrel called Gemma and a Scarteen Harrier named Dylan, in woodland known as The Heath near East Harling, Norfolk. The 24-year-old showed no emotion as the unanimous verdict was reached.

Police were initially unaware of Palmer until a psychologist who treated him at RAF Marham read press reports and said she thought he could be someone worth speaking to. While serving in the army, he had been injured in an assault in which he was the victim and that seemed to trigger problems which required mental health professionals.

Mr Justice Goose adjourned sentencing until Friday and said: "The widow of the deceased followed proceedings yesterday and may wish to witness the sentence tomorrow. She should be given this opportunity. "It is inevitable the defendant will receive a sentence of life imprisonment. It will be up to me as to the minimum term he will have to serve."

Palmer, wearing a black suit, mouthed the words "I love you" to his family as the judge sent him down to the cells. He showed no emotion as the jury took 49 minutes to reach the guilty verdict.

"It is inevitable the defendant will receive a sentence of life imprisonment - it will be up to me as to the minimum term he will have to serve."

In a statement read outside court, Mr Wrighton's daughter Carol Todd said: "My dad, Peter Wrighton, was viciously attacked while walking his dogs. He was quite simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "The shock of it has been compounded by the fact he was such a lovely, gentle person who people always warmed to. The most unlikely person to have something like that happen to them.

"We have all been struggling to come to terms with losing him in such a way and our mum, his wife of 59 years, has been left bereft and lonely. "We are so grateful to the police force for the huge amount of work they have done to achieve this result today and the kindness and understanding they have given us.

"We also want to thank the local residents and dog-walkers for their co-operation and support. "However, the revelations of the evidence relating to the mental health of Alexander Palmer have shocked, astounded and angered us. "Evidently an intelligent person, he was able to take himself off medication and get himself discharged from care.

"We feel this should not have happened and mental health professionals failed him, his family and our family. "My mum, brother, myself and our children not only feel grief but anger, as we believe this crime could have been prevented."

Independent News Service