Man wearing nothing but a mask shocks city shoppers

A man strolled down central London's most popular shopping street yesterday with only a mask to cover his nudity, leaving passersby astounded, amused and shocked.

As the man walked nonchalantly along Oxford Street, naked except for the light blue face mask over his groin, some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

It was unclear what prompted the stunt but masks became compulsory yesterday in English shops, takeaways and other enclosed spaces with £100 (€110) fines for those refusing to obey the new law.

A Reuters photographer took the picture of the man from an office above the thoroughfare.

