Man wanted in connection with car crash that killed three teens hands himself in
A 34-year-old man sought by police investigating a car crash that killed three teenage pedestrians has been arrested after handing himself in at a police station, the Metropolitan Police said.
A Metropolitan Police statement said: "A man sought by police in connection with a fail to stop road traffic collision in Hayes that resulted in the death of three young men has handed himself in at a police station.
"The 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station shortly after 7pm on Sunday, 28 January.
"He has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody for questioning."
The Met statement continued: "Detectives have this evening also named the victims of the fatal collision.
"Whilst formal identification has yet to be completed, police are confident the victims are: 17-year-old Harry Louis Rice, 16-year-old George Toby Wilkinson and 16-year-old Josh Mcgunniess."
