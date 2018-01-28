Man wanted in connection with car crash that killed three teens hands himself in

Independent.ie

A 34-year-old man sought by police investigating a car crash that killed three teenage pedestrians has been arrested after handing himself in at a police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/man-wanted-in-connection-with-car-crash-that-killed-three-teens-hands-himself-in-36539472.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36538503.ece/a161c/AUTOCROP/h342/POLICE%20Te%2024.jpg