'Man up and meet me,' Meghan's father tells Prince Harry

Thomas Markle has asked Prince Harry to "man up" and meet him as he spoke about how much he misses his daughter Meghan.

Her father - who has said he is willing to testify against her as part of the royal's legal action against three newspapers - said people should think about what it feels like to have a family member "ghost" them before judging him.

Mr Markle described the breakdown of his relationship with Meghan as "ridiculous" and called for a reunion.

In an interview on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', Mr Markle said he is "really disappointed" he has not seen his grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, adding: "And I really miss my daughter."

