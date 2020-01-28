'Man up and meet me,' Meghan's father tells Prince Harry
Thomas Markle has asked Prince Harry to "man up" and meet him as he spoke about how much he misses his daughter Meghan.
Her father - who has said he is willing to testify against her as part of the royal's legal action against three newspapers - said people should think about what it feels like to have a family member "ghost" them before judging him.
Mr Markle described the breakdown of his relationship with Meghan as "ridiculous" and called for a reunion.
In an interview on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', Mr Markle said he is "really disappointed" he has not seen his grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, adding: "And I really miss my daughter."
He said his message to Harry is: "Man up and fly down to see me. And we'll talk."
Asked what he would say to Meghan, he told the programme: "I'd say: 'I love you', and: 'Let's sit down and work this out.' She was the closest thing to me for years and years and years, until she went off to college and even then.
"This is ridiculous. We should get together."
Mr Markle is the main witness for Associated Newspapers, owner of the 'Mail on Sunday' and MailOnline, in its response to Meghan's legal action over an article featuring parts of a handwritten letter to her father.
The duchess's legal team is seeking damages from the publisher for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the UK Data Protection Act.
The publisher argues an article in US 'People' was sanctioned by the duchess and its effect "was to suggest that Mr Markle has made false claims about his dealings with his daughter and that he was entirely at fault in not attending the royal wedding and for the estrangement between himself and the claimant".
"If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that's great. At least I'd finally get to see them," Mr Markle said.
Irish Independent