Will Stone

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, was charged on Monday with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London on September 17.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after being arrested in the East Sussex town in the early hours of Sunday.

Ms Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

She taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also in south-east London.

