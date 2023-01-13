| 9.6°C Dublin

Man threw egg towards Britain’s King Charles because he felt ‘visit to poor area was in bad taste’

Officers ushering King Charles III away from the crowd in Luton after an egg was thrown. PA Expand

Nina Lloyd

A 21-year-old man has admitted throwing an egg towards King Charles III during a walkabout in Luton because he thought the monarch’s visit to a “poor area” was in “bad taste”.

Harry May pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to a Section 5 public order offence relating to the incident on December 6.

