Man takes his life after hurling petrol bombs at a UK migrant centre

Emergency services erect a tent around the car allegedly involved in an incident near the migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent. Photo: Andrew Ma/PA

A UK Border Force migrant centre was petrol-bombed yesterday by a man who then took his own life.

Witnesses said the man drove a white Seat sports utility vehicle up to the Tug Haven processing facility in Kent, before throwing three incendiary devices, causing a fire. A witness said fireworks were attached to the Molotov cocktail-style devices, one of which did not detonate.

Police arrived within minutes of the attack and cordoned off the area at the Viaduct in Dover at 11.22am.

Francisco Martinuz, a truck driver from Italy, said he heard the claps of the petrol bombs as they hit. He then went to to a BP petrol station on the A20 where the alleged attacker had apparently taken his own life

The attacker was described as a white man wearing a checked top.

Army bomb-disposal units inspected the car involved in the incident to check for more devices.

Official sources last night indicated it was not thought to be terrorist related. Local sources said the man had a history of mental-health problems.

The incident came after almost 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Saturday. Many were still in the centre when it was attacked. It is thought around 700 were put back onto Border Force vessels to be transported to Ramsgate before being transferred to the main asylum processing centre at Manston airfield nearby in Kent.

Last night Home Secretary Suella Braverman tweeted: “There was a distressing incident in Dover earlier today. I am receiving regular updates on the situation. My thoughts are with those affected, the tireless Home Office staff and police responding.

"We must now support those officers as they conduct their investigation.”

A statement from Kent Police said: “Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown outside and into the premises by a single suspect who arrived at the scene in a car. Two people have reported minor injuries.

“The suspect was identified and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the location to ensure there were no further threats.

"A further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.

“The site remained open, however around 700 suspected migrants were relocated to Manston to ensure safety during the initial phase of the police investigation.”