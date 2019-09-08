A man is in hospital after a car was driven at people outside a ping pong bar in Manchester.

A man is in hospital after a car was driven at people outside a ping pong bar in Manchester.

Man taken to hospital after car driven at clubbers outside ping pong bar in Manchester

The victim, who is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and two other men were also hurt, but they have since been been discharged from hospital.

Police were called shortly after 3.20am to Twenty Twenty Two club on Dale Street in Manchester city centre to reports of people fighting.

The bar, in the city's Northern Quarter, boasts craft ales and "all night ping pong" with tables dotted around the venue.

After brawlers were ejected from the club, the fight continued outside before a car, a black Audi S3, was driven at a man.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two other men later discharged with minor injuries.

Officers are investigating reports that a firearm was discharged during the incident, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The car remains missing and enquiries are ongoing to trace it.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "This was a shocking incident that could quite easily have resulted in much more serious injuries.

"We would appeal for anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

"Did you witness the altercation inside the venue or see or see the vehicle outside the club?

"If you have any details or footage that can assist our enquiries, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4409 or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Online Editors