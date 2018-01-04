A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing at a betting shop.

Man stabbed to death at Paddy Power shop in UK

West Midlands Police said the victim was pronounced dead after officers were called to a branch of Paddy Power in Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at 12.45pm on Thursday.

The force said in a statement: “On arrival at the bookmaker’s, a man was found with severe head injuries. “Due to the extent of his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident.” A police spokesman said a cordon was in place and inquiries are continuing.

“The road has been closed at Newcombe Road at the junction with Rookery Road. Buses are currently being diverted away from the area,” the spokesman added. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police on 101.

