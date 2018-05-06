Man shot dead by cyclist had previously stopped gangster terrorising Liverpool star Steven Gerrard

A MAN who was shot dead by a gunman on a bicycle had been a mob fixer who stopped a gangster terrorising footballer Steven Gerrard.

John Kinsella was shot by the cyclist who Merseyside Police believe was wearing a hi-vis jacket.

The 53-year-old victim died at the scene of Saturday's early-morning shooting at St Helens Linkway, Rainhill Stoops. Mr Kinsella, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called at 7am to reports of a "firearms discharge".

He had served time in jail for his part in a £41,000 robbery in Grantham, Lincolnshire in 2006. He went on the run shortly before a jury found him guilty of stealing thousands of pounds worth of detergents, crisps and Easter eggs.

He was captured in Amsterdam in 2009 and began a 10-year jail term in Lincoln prison. During his trial, the jury heard how Kinsella had stopped a gangster terrorising then Liverpool football star Steven Gerrard.

The court was told Kinsella was asked by Paul Gerrard, father of the then Reds' star, to intervene after he said his son was being terrorised by a gangster known as the "Psycho". In a letter that was read out in court Mr Gerrard Senior told of his family's gratitude after "threats from the Liverpool underworld" stopped.

It said: "Steven and I have total respect for John for what he did for us."

Merseyside Police have appealed for information on Saturday's shooting as they released a description of the suspected gunman.

Detective Superintendent Lee Turner said: "The offender is reported to have been around 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing dark clothing and a hi-vis jacket. "He is also believed to have been riding a mountain bike."

Mr Turner urged anyone who used the slip road between 6.30am and 7.30am on Saturday, particularly those with dash cam footage, to get in touch with police.

