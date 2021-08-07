Man jailed for groping 20 women over eight days in UK

A builder who groped 20 women and girls over eight days by riding up behind them on his bicycle as they jogged or walked has been jailed for 14 months for sexual assault.

Joshua Etchells (20) rode up behind his victims while using his mountain bike to get to and from work.

He then grabbed or slapped their bottoms as he went past before cycling off at speed. One victim was only 14.

Etchells, from Sale, Greater Manchester, targeted all the females over the space of eight days in March while they were on canal tow paths or cycle paths in various locations around south Manchester and Cheshire.

He pleaded guilty last month to 20 counts of sexual assault and was jailed yesterday for 14 months at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched Operation Carbon, a dedicated investigation, such was the local concern over the attacks, beginning last March 1.

Etchells carried out the assaults in Sale, Altrincham, Timperley, Stretford, Old Trafford and Lymm.

Howard Gough, senior district crown prosecutor for the North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit of the CPS, said: “Every woman should feel free and safe to go about their daily business, including exercising or walking alone, without fear of being sexually assaulted.

“Joshua Etchells carried out a series of sexual offences during daytime hours while he was on his way to and from work and as he cycled around the area at weekends.

“Some of his victims were jogging or walking alone, others were with a friend.”