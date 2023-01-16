| 1.7°C Dublin

Man in his 60s arrested under terror laws after seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport

Scotland Yard said officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command were contacted by Border Force colleagues at Heathrow Airport after a very small amount of contaminated material was identified after routine screening within a package incoming to the UK on December 29, 2022. Photo Steve Parsons/PA Wire/File Photo Expand

Close

Danny Halpin

A man has been arrested in England under terrorism laws after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at Heathrow Airport.

Border Force officers found the radioactive material with a shipment of scrap metal on December 29 which, according to the Sun newspaper, had originated in Pakistan and was bound for Iranians in the UK.

