Man in court over death of woman near Wembley Stadium

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his partner who is believed to have fallen from a flat near Wembley Stadium.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Friday July 29 following reports that a woman had fallen from a height.

Police attended the scene in London Road, Wembley, north-west London, along with the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

Despite their efforts, 39-year-old Kathleen John died at the scene.

The precise cause of her death has yet to be determined.

However, a pathologist has identified bruises to the head and face as well as significant injuries consistent with a heavy fall, including multiple fractures, the Old Bailey heard.

On the night of her death, Ms John was allegedly in the top floor flat of a three-storey block on London Road with her partner Leonidas Georgalla.

Mr Georgalla was arrested and charged over her death on Saturday July 30.

On Wednesday, Mr Georgalla (50) appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the murder of Ms John.

The defendant was represented by a solicitor for the brief hearing before Judge Michael Kay QC.

A plea and case management hearing was set for October 19, with a provisional two-week trial from July 3, 2023.

The defendant, of Weald Lane, Harrow, north-west London, was remanded into custody.