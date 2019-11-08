A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration after police rescued eight people from a lorry.

Man held as eight people rescued from lorry in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police received a call from someone in the back of the lorry and officers stopped it near the village of Spaldwick, six miles west of Huntingdon.

It happened on the A14 at about 7.15pm on Thursday.

A man inside the vehicle was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured and no other injuries were reported.

The force said a man was arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration. It is understood the man arrested was the driver and he has since been released without charge.

It is believed the suspected migrants are Iraqi and Iranian nationals.

Police said the investigation and the welfare of the people involved have been handed to the immigration services.

