Man found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Cheryl Korbel, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, holding a teddy bear outside Manchester Crown Court following the verdict today. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Expand

Close

Eleanor Barlow and Pat Hurst

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he chased a convicted drug dealer into her home in Liverpool.

Thomas Cashman, 34, admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman in the incident, which also injured Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, the intended target, in Dovecot on August 22 last year.

