A man who was assaulted outside a Cambridge pub has died, police said.

Man dies in hospital following assaulted outside Cambridge pub on Friday

Christopher Frost, 31, of Lode in Cambridgeshire, died in hospital on Saturday evening after an incident on Friday.

At 11.35pm, Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of violence outside The Brook pub, Brookfields.

Dennis Hurworth, 31, of Nuns Way, Cambridge, has been charged with manslaughter and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

In a statement released through the police, Mr Frost's family said: "The loss felt throughout our family is impossible to describe. We're devastated by the loss of our beloved Chris.

"We ask that our privacy is respected as we continue to grieve. We would like to thank and commend both the police, and the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital for their incredible support and care."

