A man has died after being washed off a harbour wall in the southeast of England as strong winds and heavy rains battered parts of Britain.

Man dies after being swept off harbour wall in strong winds and rain

Kent Police said they were called to the scene in the Royal Harbour, Ramsgate, at around 11.30am on Monday to reports three people were in the water.

A force spokeswoman said: "Three men were recovered from the water, but one was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to hospital for treatment. "The death is not being treated as suspicious. Inquiries are ongoing to identify next of kin."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they were called to reports three people were in the water and in distress. A spokeswoman said: "It is believed that all three people were washed off the pier by a large wave.

"Margate Coastguard Rescue Team and the Ramsgate RNLI Lifeboats were sent to the scene to assist, alongside South East Ambulance Service and Kent Police. "All three people were recovered from the water and are in the care of the Ambulance Service. We have no further information regarding this incident."

Press Association