Man dies after being crushed by hydraulic urinal in London’s West End

The incident took place at Cambridge Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

The incident took place at Cambridge Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gwyn Wright

A man has died after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal in London’s West End.

Emergency services tried to save the man, who has not been named, but he died at the scene on Friday.

